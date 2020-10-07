Sex toy cock-up – male chastity device vulnerable to hacking

The Cellmate Chastity Cage locks onto the male genitalia and prevents most penile sexual activity. The wearer can allow a ‘keymaster’ control of the male chastity device via a smartphone. However, in a giant cock-up, a security flaw means a hacker could take control and lock every Cellmate in use.

Designed without a release override, a locked device would require manual removal. That would perhaps mean deploying an angle-grinder or boltcutters.

Advertisements

What a cock-up!

Cellmates, which come in both ‘short’ and ‘long’, retail for $369.95 in Australia.

Advertisements promote features such as worldwide control via app, keyless locking system and the impossibility of a wearer escaping the device.

English cyber-security firm Pen Test Partners released a YouTube video warning of the vulnerability.

They said that internet enabled sex toys often come with the risk of disclosure of personal information. But this male chastity device includes both that risk and the extra danger of becoming physically trapped.

Pen Test Partners Video

The Chinese developer of the device updated the app following advice from Pen Test Partners and developed a workaround.

However, any previous purchasers of the device who fail to update the app remain vulnerable to locking in.

Other problematic sex toys

Other problematic sex toys in recent years include a vibrator with a built in camera.

The Siime Eye featured an micro camera to record intimate acts. However, tests by Pen test Partners showed hackers could gain access to the video streams.

Other devices ran into problems regarding the personal information collected during use of ‘smart’ toys.

In 2017, a court ordered the company behind the We-Vibe to pay damages after it recorded ‘highly intimate and sensitive data’ transmitted back to the company by the vibrator while in use.

Pear of Anguish

Advertisements

While publicising the Cellmate issue may lead to a hacker exploiting the vulnerability, researchers said the Chinese manufacturer’s plans to release two more sex toys led them to act.

One of the coming releases is a butt plug based on a medieval torture device called the Pear of Anguish.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.