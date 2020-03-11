Sex and murder in gay Netflix thriller ‘Last Ferry’

A young gay man’s trip to the legendary Fire Island goes awry in new queer thriller Last Ferry, out on Netflix today.

The film takes place in New York state’s iconic Fire Island Pines, the beach destination and vacation hotspot that’s on the wishlist for many gay travelers.

Advertisements

Written by Ramon O. Torres and directed by Jaki Bradley, the story follows Joseph (Torres), a young lawyer living in Harlem who decides to make the inaugural pilgrimage to gay hotspot Fire Island, “desperately seeking romance and community.”

But there’s a problem: it’s April, during Fire Island’s off-season. The island is dead.

Joseph does meet a cute guy, only to realise – far too late – his true intentions. The stranger is a mugger who’s drugged Joseph to steal his belongings.

During his impaired state, he witnesses a murder and narrowly escapes the grasp of the murderer.

He awakens in a beach house, under the care of Cameron and his friends. As Joseph joins the group and begins to fall for Cameron, he forgets about what he witnessed when he was drugged.

But soon, the murderer reemerges right under Joseph’s nose.

Last Ferry is available to stream in Australia on Netflix now. Watch the trailer below:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.