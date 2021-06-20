Sesame Street just introduced a rainbow family with two gay dads

Iconic children’s TV series Sesame Street has introduced a rainbow family to the show during Pride Month.

The long-running family favourite introduced the new characters during its recent “Family Day” episode.

Dave and husband, Frank, have a daughter named Mia. The family arrive at Sesame Street for the neighbourhood’s Family Day celebration.

Actor Alan Muraoka, who plays Alan on the show, co-directed the episode.

He acknowledged the family making their debut during Pride Month this month.

“Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion,” Muraoka wrote on Facebook.

“So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street.

“I am so honoured and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode.

“Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!”

Sesame Street also features gay icons Bert and Ernie

Sesame Street is a children’s TV staple and has aired since 1969.

In 2018, the show made headlines when a former writer claimed Bert and Ernie are a gay couple.

Former Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman said at the time he modelled the Muppets’ relationship after his own with his partner Arnold.

In response, the show’s producers issued a statement saying Bert and Ernie are “best friends” but don’t have a sexual orientation.

“As we’ve always said, Bert and Ernie are best friends,” production company Sesame Workshop explained.

“They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves.

“They’re identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do).

“[However] they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.”

