Serial sex offender sentenced to jail

Perth magistrate Richard Bayly sentenced serial sex offender Brendon Quintin Webb to almost four years jail on Friday after he pleaded guilty to 17 counts of indecent assault.

Webb picked up young intoxicated men from Perth nightclub districts.

He then assaulted the men sexually and filmed the abuse on his mobile phone.

Webb used a similar modus operandi each time, picking the men up and then undoing their pants after they passed out from intoxication.

Usually the men were aged from 18 to 28.

After filming the sexual assault, he woke the men up and drove them home.

During one assault, the 19-year-old victim woke up. After confronting Webb, he got out of the car, but left his prescription glasses behind.

He then made a complaint to the police.

Police found another victim’s school ID in Webb’s vehicle.

When police raided Webb’s Perth home, they discovered video footage of sexual assaults on other men. Those men were either passed out or barely conscious. The footage the serial sex offender kept of the attacks dated from 2017 on.

Although police charged Webb with 17 offences, 12 of the men remain unidentified.

Psychological report

A psychological report tendered to the court indicated 41-year-old Webb experienced difficulty coming to terms with his sexuality.

Webb’s lawyer said he suffered both financial and mental stress throughout 2017 and 2018.

The report said Webb only recently articulated his sexual attraction to men.

Magistrate Richard Bayly described the assaults as serious.

“These incidents occurred late at night and the victims were very vulnerable being either under the influence or unable to consent,” he said.

“The age would appear to be young men but certainly the second victim was 18, very young. I think the fourth victim and fifth citing were 20 years of age. You concentrated your efforts on young men.”

The magistrate noted Webb’s previous conviction for a similar offence.

In 2019, he was placed on a community-based order after taking advantage of a person passed out on the side of a Perth road.

Bayly sentenced Brendon Quintin Webb to three years and nine months in jail, backdated to February 28 this year.

He also fined the accused $400 for possessing a controlled substance.

