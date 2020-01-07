‘Evil’ serial rapist jailed for life after ‘attacking nearly 200 men’

A man described as the UK’s “worst rapist” has been jailed for life after being convicted of more than 100 rapes on unsuspecting men.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was convicted of 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes on 48 victims. Police have yet to identify at least 70 other victims.

However the Indonesian post-graduate student abused as many as 190 men over a two-and-a-half year period, police claimed. Sinaga would lure them to his apartment in the early hours, before drugging them and attacking them after they passed out.

Sinaga targeted men separated from friends on a night out, offering them help. Many of his victims woke up with no memory of the attack. They only discovered what had happened when approached by police.

Sinaga was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday and will serve a minimum of 30 years for the crimes.

Judge Suzanne Goddard QC called him a “dangerous, deeply disturbed and perverted individual with no sense of reality.”

“You are an evil serial sexual offender who preyed on young men who came into the city centre. [They wanted] nothing more than a good night with their friends,” Goddard told Sinaga.

“One of the victims in their victim personal statement described you as a monster.

“The scale and enormity of your offending establishes that is an accurate description.

“Rarely, if ever, have the courts seen such a campaign of rape covering so many victims over such a prolonged period.

“In my judgment you are a highly dangerous, cunning and deceitful individual who will never be safe to be released.”

Reynhard Sinaga’s sex crimes exposed by victim who called police

Sinaga’s crimes became known after one 18-year-old victim woke up during an assault and called police in June 2017.

Following Sinaga’s arrest, police found recorded videos of the rapes on two mobile phones, as well as 3.29 terabytes of footage of the rapes.

The court heard of the victims’ psychological trauma after the assaults. Two attempted suicide, a support worker said.

One victim said Sinaga had “destroyed a part of my life” and another wished he “never comes out of prison and rots in hell.”

Ian Rushton, the north-west deputy chief crown prosecutor, described Sinaga as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history”.

“His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief. He would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught,” he said.

“Sinaga’s unthreatening demeanour duped these young men into thinking this monster was a good Samaritan.

“I would like to pay tribute and express my gratitude to all of [the victims] for their incredible resilience, bravery and strength in helping us bring these harrowing cases to court.

“They have suffered severe and life-changing psychological trauma.

“But they should feel very proud that thanks to them this highly dangerous predator may never walk our streets again.”

