Sequins and songs at drag legend Glenda Jackson’s memorial

Glenda Jackson farewelled at Newcastle memorial
Hundreds have worn sequins and feathers to a colourful celebration of the life of Glenda Jackson at a service for the late drag legend in Newcastle.

Glen Oliver, who performed in drag as Glenda Jackson for over 50 years, died on May 27 after battling cancer.

Glenda’s passing sparked hundreds of tributes from people all over Australia, remembering Glenda as a true local icon.

On Sunday (June 23), around 300 punters packed a “celebration of life” service at Glenda’s longtime local Carrington Bowling Club.

Longtime friend and performer Sandy Bottom hosted the service, at the club where Glenda hosted Big Balls Bingo for several years. Sandy said Glenda would have been thrilled by the turnout.

“This morning I looked out the window and I saw a wonderful, beautiful rainbow. That’s Glenda,” Sandy said.

“She reminded me that I’m here today sharing in her wonderful rainbow. It’s the legends of our community that started our rainbow.

“She brought colour into our community, but also recognition for our community. Glenda was nothing more than a legend. That’s why we’re here to celebrate her.”

Sandy told the crowd Glenda’s talent on stage had changed her own outlook on performing and across Glenda’s decades in drag there probably wasn’t a Newcastle venue she hadn’t performed at.

The showgirl’s first public performance was at the Merewether Leagues Club where Glen adopted the stage name Glenda Jackson.

She later worked with Carlotta and the legendary Kings Cross drag show Les Girls.

Back in Newcastle, Glenda herself also became a permanent fixture on stage at Newcastle’s The Star Hotel, also working offstage as a bartender.

Watch the service in full below:

Tits and feathers at Glenda Jackson’s celebration of life

On Sunday, speakers delivered tributes and anecdotes as a lineup of drag queens and showgirls, picked by Glenda, took to the stage to honour the drag queen’s five-decade career.

Sandy Bottom told the crowd on Sunday that Glenda personally requested the showgirls “bring us tits and feathers” at the memorial, in true Glenda style.

“Glenda said she wanted sequins, shoes and song and that’s exactly what she’s done,” she said.

Friends at the service remembered Glenda for “setting the bar so high” on the local gay scene. They remembered Glenda’s “style, her looks, her dazzling costumes and her signature headwear,” which Glenda made herself.

Longtime friend Ian Tufrey said Glenda Jackson was also a generous community advocate and cherished mentor to both budding drag performers and gay people “in times that were not great for us”.

“She’s helped so many young people, whether in taking up drag or even feeling comfortable about being gay,” he said.

“Without entertainers like her, our lives wouldn’t be the same.”

 

