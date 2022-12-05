Senators call out Pauline Hanson for targeting trans healthcare

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson’s Senate colleagues have slapped down a push to launch a Senate inquiry to “urgently investigate” an “alarming” increase in Australian adolescents receiving treatment for gender dysphoria.

Hanson cited figures recently published by the Daily Telegraph showing a “massive increase” in young adolescents seeking care from gender clinics around the country.

Senator Hanson told the Senate on Wednesday (November 30) puberty blockers and hormone therapies lead to a range of “debilitating” and “lifelong negative health impacts” and a Senate inquiry was needed to “investigate urgently” the increase in the number of young people seeking treatment.

In response, Labor Senator Louise Pratt said the parliament was supporting the launch that evening of the Sydney WorldPride mega-festival in summer 2023.

She said the launch was also “a reminder that we have much more work to do to dispel longstanding myths about LGBTIQ people.”

“I take this opportunity to break a few of these myths about trans people and the use of puberty blockers. Trans people and trans young people are not new,” she said.

“There are many historical and cross-cultural examples of trans people, including in First Nations communities.

“There’s nothing inherent about being trans that makes them more vulnerable to poor mental health. However, a lack of support, a lack of healthcare, and discrimination do contribute to poor mental health outcomes.

“Puberty blockers are not permanent. They’re a healthcare option at an enormously stressful time for young trans people, and they give adolescents a chance to develop emotionally and cognitively before making further decisions.

“Data shows these treatments save lives and reduce self-harm. Contrary to what was put forward by Senator Hanson, the common belief that children can access invasive medical treatment is not true.

“It is, in fact, difficult to access gender-affirming medical care. It involves multiple assessments, multidisciplinary teams and long waiting times.”

‘A matter between young people, families and health professionals’

Senator Pratt said in 2020, the Royal Australian College of Physicians advised then-Health Minister Greg Hunt such an inquiry “would not increase the scientific evidence available regarding gender dysphoria but would further harm vulnerable patients and their families.”

“Every Australian child and family deserves to have access to the care and support that they need to thrive,” she said.

In the Senate, Pauline Hanson later pressed Labor’s Katy Gallagher about the federal government’s position on transgender children’s access to treatment.

“Our position is that every child and every young person should have access to all of the necessary supports that they need to ensure they access appropriate health care, regardless of the reason for which they might be seeking that care,” Gallagher said.

“That is our position. That is a responsible, mature position. This is a matter between young people, their families and the treating health professionals, whatever they might be—doctors, psychologists or other health professionals. That is the position that we would take.

“We also think that every time issues around this are raised, people listen, and they hear, and it affects them.

“So, we also think that there should be a level of responsibility in this chamber to deal with these matters sensitively and carefully, because young people’s wellbeing depends on it.”

Pauline Hanson using trans people ‘as a political football to manufacture outrage’

Greens Senator Janet Rice also blasted One Nation for “manufacturing outrage” and treating transgender youth as a “political football.”

“I want trans and gender diverse people, especially young people, to know – we see you, we hear you and you are loved. And you deserve to feel safe and supported,” Senator Rice said.

“Instead, Senator Hanson is using you as a political football to manufacture outrage.”

Rice also pointed to the Royal Australian College of Physicians’ 2020 advice against an inquiry into trans healthcare and treatment.

“[The RACP] found a national inquiry would only harm vulnerable young people. They supported the current guidelines for care,” she said.

“They found that limiting health care for such a vulnerable group would be unethical and further, that gender-affirming health care for trans and gender diverse people should be a national priority.

“So, no, we do not need such a Senate inquiry.”

The Senate ultimately voted down Pauline Hanson’s push for the inquiry with Labor, the Greens, and crossbenchers voting against it. Liberal Senators Dean Smith, Andrew Bragg, Marise Payne and Simon Birmingham also voted it down.

