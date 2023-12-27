Politics

Senator Penny Wong is marrying her partner Sophie

Penny Wong and Sophie Allouache at Sydney WorldPride. Image: Facebook

Foreign Minister Penny Wong is reportedly set to marry her partner Sophie Allouache after many years together.

The Labor Senator, who’s from South Australia, met Sophie almost two decades ago in 2006. The couple are the proud mums of two daughters.

News.com.au has confirmed Penny and Sophie are now planning to marry.

Penny’s team wouldn’t confirm nor deny any of the details to the outlet, but guests have confirmed the invitations to the wedding have been sent out.

Penny Wong and Sophie Allouache

In 2017, after Australia voted a resounding yes in the same-sex marriage postal survey, Penny Wong famously cried tears of joy in images that went around the world.

“I hope everyone in this parliament has heard the resounding voice of the Australian people today, a mandate for change, a mandate for equality,” she said that day.

“Because it is time. Thank you for standing up for fairness [and] equality. Thank you for standing up for our families.”

Sophie Allouache gave birth to the couple’s first child Alexandra in Adelaide in December 2011.

The couple’s second daughter, Hannah, was born in 2015.

Penny told the parliament in 2017, “[Same-sex marriage] is the most personal of debates because it’s about the people who matter most to us. It is about the people we love.

“To Sophie, thank you for your love and commitment and for all you do. To our beautiful daughters, Alexandra and Hannah, I work for and fight for the world I want for you.”

Penny Wong was first elected to the Senate in 2001. She was Australia’s first openly lesbian woman to sit in parliament and serve in cabinet.

Penny and Sophie march at Sydney WorldPride. Image: Facebook

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

