Seminar to explore 40 years of LGBTQIA+ law reform

On July 19, NSW Parliament is hosting Pride & Precedent: Law, Representation, Reform, a seminar on the 40 years of LGBTQIA+ reform.

The conversation will delve into the stories behind the state’s landmark reforms, including decriminalisation and anti-discrimination to equal recognition of same-sex families, as well as efforts to redress past injustices.

In addition to the NSW Legislative Council, the seminar will be co-hosted by the Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Community.

President of the NSW Legislative Council, Ben Franklin MLC said the evening would be an opportunity to engage the broader NSW community through stories of the trailblazers that shaped today’s Upper House.

“Over more than four decades, we have witnessed profound and positive legal reform affecting the lives of many within the LGBTQIA+ community, starting with the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1984,” President Franklin said.

“This is an opportunity to reflect on these momentous achievements and celebrate how far we have come.”

The panel discussion will also feature former and current judicial officers and parliamentarians, who will share their experiences and insights.

The Hon Virginia Bell AC, former justice of the Supreme Court of NSW and High Court of Australia

Justice Richard Weinstein SC, current justice of the Supreme Court of NSW

The Hon Penny Sharpe MLC, Minister for Climate Change, Minister for Energy, Minister for the Environment, and Minister for Heritage, Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council

Trevor Khan, local magistrate and former Deputy President, and member of the NSW Legislative Council

Event Details

When: Friday, July 19

Time: 7.00PM to 8.30PM

Where: NSW Parliament House, 6 Macquarie St, Sydney

Tickets: Tickets are $25 and available via eventbrite.

More Events:

‘Bedazzle Your Pride’ at Disability Pride Celebration 2024

First Pride Cruise taking the rainbow flag to Antarctica

Queer Christmas in July returns for 2024

Celebrate Trans Glamoré at the Stonewall