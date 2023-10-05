Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause to star in lesbian thriller

Chrishell Stause (L) and Diora Baird (R) in You’re Not Supposed To Be Here. Image: Lifetime

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is set to star in a lesbian thriller, her first queer role since her relationship with nonbinary artist G Flip was announced.

In the film, called You’re Not Supposed to be Here, Stause will play Zoe, a pregnant woman who embarks on a babymoon with her partner, Kennedy (Diora Baird). The couple is offered a getaway at one of their boss’ cabin in a remote mountain town, and while that might seem like a wonderful idea, things quickly turn from bad to worse.

Once they arrive in the rural town, Zoe becomes convinced that the unfriendly attitude they receive from the people who live there is rooted in homophobia. Kennedy remains unconcerned, at least for a while. A synopsis of the film hints that the townspeople want “something” the two lesbians have, but doesn’t give more away than that.

Directed by Nicole Thompson, the film promises “a twisted tale of homophobia as the couple defend themselves against increasing attacks”.

Chrishell Stause opens up about her queer identity

Since announcing their relationship, Chrishell Stause and Australia’s own G Flip have become a queer power couple and were married earlier this year.

The couple first met on Halloween in 2021, but both were already in relationships.

G Flip reminisced on the early days of their relationship on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

“We were both with our ex-partners then … And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff,” they said.

“We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes.”

The Selling Sunset star revealed that she “definitely still thought [she] was straight at that party” yet she couldn’t deny the attraction she felt for G Flip. “[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I’m attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head,” she said. “I don’t have a type.”

