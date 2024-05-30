Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause joins cast of ‘Neighbours’

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is returning to her soap opera roots.

Stause got her start on soap operas All My Children and Days of Our Lives, before finding fame on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

On Neighbours, Stause is set to portray Yasmine “Yas” Shields.

The character is described as “a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity.”

“I am honored and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show,” Stause said in a statement.

“Coming from the world of soaps in the U.S., it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

“We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of ‘Neighbours,’” executive producer Jason Herbison said.

“We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive. Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

Neighbours, which has been airing since 1985, was picked up by Amazon Freevee after its cancellation and series finale in 2022.

The upcoming stint on Ramsay Street means Stause and spouse G Flip are set to be spending even more time in Australia.