See the Cxnty Women’s Association at Ching-a-Lings in June

The Cxnty Women's Association is Lauren Order, Barbi Ghanoush, Amyl the Queen and Diana Whole. Photo by Sophie Hill/@soph.jpg

Sydney’s newest drag talent show, the Cxnty Women’s Association, is at Oxford Street’s Ching-a-Lings rooftop bar every Thursday in June and has a $100 first prize.

The Cxnty Women’s Association is made up of Sydney drag queens Lauren Order, Barbi Ghanoush, Amyl the Queen and Diana Whole and the name is a play on Australia’s Country Womens Association that was founded at the Easter Show in Sydney in 1922 to improve the conditions of women living in rural and remote Australia.

Each night will be hosted by one of the queens, with Amyl the Queen hosting the first edition last Thursday and Diana Whole hosting this week.

“The Cxnty Women’s Association are calling all members!” organisers say.

“Girls, Gays and Theys assemble, It is Pride Month at Ching-a-Lings bar and we are SERVING Malfy Gin and drag every Thursday this month! … Bring your scones and cupcakes, the CWA are meeting at Chingz!”

While there will be drag shows by the hosting queens each night, the talent competition is open to any type of performance including drag, singing or whatever you can dream up to impress the audience.

To register as a performer in the talent show make sure to arrive by 8pm and the shows will start at 9pm.

Winners will be decided by who the audience claps the loudest for so make sure to bring all your friends.

Along with the $100 first prize, the second place winner will receive a bottle of gin and third place will get a free drink from the bar.

Doors open from 6pm with happy hour specials until 9pm and the bar will be selling a special Malfy Gin cocktail each night that is themed for that week’s performer.

The Cxnty Women’s Association is an official Sydney Pride Month event. Click here for the full lineup of events on the festival’s website and check out our special Sydney Pride Month feature from the June edition of QNews NSW Magazine here.

-Ching-a-Lings is upstairs at Level 1/133 Oxford Street in Darlinghurst.

