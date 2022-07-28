See Shannon Molloy’s memoir Fourteen on stage at QPAC

Based on the best-selling memoir, Shannon Molloy’s Fourteen, comes to the stage with the world premiere at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) this August. Presented by shake & stir theatre co, QPAC and Brisbane Festival, the inspirational true story of growing up gay in central Queensland will be a highlight of Brisbane Festival.

Shannon Molloy described seeing his story come to life on the QPAC stage as surreal. But also ‘a dream come true’.

“From the moment I started talking to shake & stir, I knew there was no one else I trusted with the task of taking my book and bringing it to theatre audiences. The love, compassion and enthusiasm the team has shown me will make this one hell of a show that can’t be missed.

“I can’t wait to see how the darkness and the light, the hurt and the hope – and the camp 90s nostalgia – are translated to the stage.”

Brisbane Festival Artistic Director Louise Bezzina said she was delighted to work with shake & stir. Particularly in bringing a fresh voice and a compelling Queensland story to the stage.

“This is a story with so much heart. Fourteen will resonate not only with young people but with audiences who love exceptional theatre and strong storytelling.

“This is a beautiful and poignant story about hope, resilience and overcoming incredible adversity.”

FOURTEEN by Shannon Molloy from shake & stir theatre co on Vimeo.

Shannon Molloy’s Fourteen

Fourteen recounts Shannon’s 14th year — a turbulent year of self-discovery. A year in which he came to accept his sexuality despite bullying, torment and betrayal. Shannon attended an all-boys, rugby-mad, Catholic school in regional Queensland. But, outside of school, Shannon had the love of a group of close-knit friends, a fiercely protective family, an extraordinary mother and… S Club 7.

Yes, shake & stir take us back to the late 90s with a mixtape of bangers from Shania Twain to The Spice Girls

Shannon Molly’s coming-of-age memoir about adversity and tragedy is also a story of resilience, hope and hilarity.

Find out more in QNews Magazine #526, on the streets and online Friday, August 5 with the star of Fourteen, Conor Leach, on the cover.

14+

*Recommended for audiences aged 14+. Fourteen contains strong coarse language, mature themes, simulated violence and depictions of sexual abuse.

Fourteen

August 27 to September 17, 2022.

Cremorne Theatre

Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Tickets: QPAC.com.au/event/bf_shake_stir_fourteen_22/

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.