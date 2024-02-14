Secret police strike force: ‘dirty, cheap, underhanded’

Former detective sergeant Stephen Page described secret NSW Strike Force Neiwand to the ABC as dirty, cheap and underhanded.

NSW police set up the secret Strike Force Neiwand in 2015 to reinvestigate three suspicious deaths of gay men at Bondi in the early 1980s. In 2005, the then-deputy NSW state coroner Jacqueline Milledge found that two of the gay men had been murdered at Marks Park in Bondi. She ruled that ‘gay hate assailants’ likely killed the third man.

However, Counsel assisting Peter Gray SC told Justice Sackar the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes in 2023 that Strike Force Neiwand dedicated two years to contradicting and overturning the findings of Coroner Milledge.

In the early 2000s, Detective Sergeant Stephen Page headed an investigation into the three deaths. He said Operation Taradale uncovered evidence of foul play.

“The evidence of murder was overwhelming.

“There was little to [no] evidence in relation to accident or suicide.” Stephen Page told the ABC that Strike Force Neiwand had an agenda. It intended to disprove that the three deaths resulted from homicide. “We’ve done the work, the work was all before the coroner. All [Strike Force Neiwand has] done is come in, look at the same material, throw it up in the air, come up with some different findings that absolutely suited their agenda.” Their house of cards all fell down “The problem with Neiwand is that I don’t think they were expecting anyone to come in and check their homework. That’s where their house of cards all fell down.” The former detective sergeant said NSW police intended for the 2015 Strike Force to sweep away some of their political problems.

“It was just a dirty, cheap, underhanded attack trying to make some political hot potatoes go away.”

NSW Police denied during the Special Inquiry that Strike Force Neiwand tried to undermine the coroner’s findings.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb declined to answer the ABC’s questions about Strike Force Neiwand or to appear on 7.30.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.