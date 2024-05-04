Secret History of Fortitude Valley 1: the Ether man

In my Secret History of Fortitude Valley 1: Is that all there is? I make mention of Fat Mal and the Ether Man. A rather unpleasant man, Mal nevertheless did not deserve the cruel death that befell him.

Mal Lamont was just a teenager when police arrested his older brother for the rapes of inner-city women. The Ether Man got his name from holding a chloroform-drenched cloth over his victim’s faces. Phillip Lamont committed six sexual assaults in Brisbane over a 10-month period in the mid-sixties.

But he never went to jail for his crimes. Four police accompanied him to his flat to search it for evidence. Two of them waited in the kitchen with him while the other pair searched. When they agreed to allow Phillip to have a glass of water, he allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed himself through the chest, dying within a minute.

Fat Mal

Around a decade later, when I arrived in Brisbane, Fat Mal was a regular at both the Silver Dollar Restaurant and Maria’s Room at the Hacienda Hotel in the Valley.

The Silver Dollar was the more overtly gay venue but still attracted a good share of ‘straight’ men who came into the Valley for an occasional walk on the wild side.

Maria’s Room tried desperately to remain ‘straight’. It was the domain of blokes in search of a blow job or guys who preferred drag queens or transwomen.

Mel could never understand why some men found themselves attracted to drag queens or trans women.

People are like that. They assume everyone fancies what they fancy. Even gay men will sometimes struggle to understand other gays fancying heavier, older, or more femme men and think something is, therefore, wrong.

Fat Mal never hesitated to share his views. He would approach men he’d seen at the bar with me or other drag queens and transwomen and tell them loudly, “You know that’s a bloke you’re with!”

If they then left the bar out of embarrassment, he would then follow, hoping, no doubt, to serve as some form of consolation prize.

One thing he truly failed to understand was that many men who fancied drag queens and trans women, found them attractive for the very thing that made them different.

I saw one young sailor at least once a year, whenever the HMAS Swan visited Brisbane. Every year, Mal tried to snatch him away.

One year, Mal idled up to him at the Urinal.

“You know that bitch you’re with has a dick?”

“Mate,” said the sailor, “I’ve been trying to tell you for three years, that’s what I like about her.”

Murder

Fat Mal gave us the shits, but we ignored him most of the time. The Silver Dollar sold and eventually reopened as another gay bar – the Terminus. I worked in the shows.

One weekend, homicide police bashed on our front door in Spring Hill. A couple of the more decent cops sometimes came for information they needed to help solve murders, on condition none of the information was used to prosecute ‘crimes’ of drug use’ or prostitution’.

“Do you know Fat Mal?”

“Yes.”

“What about this bloke??

“No.”

The younger man — very clearly rough trade — had allegedly murdered Mal with a garotte and robbed his house. The cops wanted to know if Mal sold drugs.

“No.”

Scary. It seems one of the show cast that sometimes stayed at home, gave this dude our address.

But he chose to go home with Mal. RIP. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

