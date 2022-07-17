Secret Celebrity Drag Race reveals huge change for season two

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is returning for a second season with a huge format change.

Two years after it first aired the popular celebrity Drag Race format is back again.

Featuring nine contestants the revamped show is set to create a fierce new competition.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season Two

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race first debuted in 2020.

Featuring four stand-alone episodes each one saw 3 different celebrities undergo a drag makeover.

Every episode would see the three compete in a lip sync battle to be crowned the winner.

Two years later RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race has returned with a new format.

The revamped RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will see nine celebrities compete across the season.

Famous Drag Race alumni will serve as mentors to the celebrities as they undergo their makeovers.

However this time, the identity of our celebrity contestants will remain a secret, until they are eliminated.

Similar to The Masked Singer all contestants will compete in a lip sync extravaganza every episode.

In another change, contestants will also perform in front of a live studio audience.

At the end of the episode, the eliminated contestant will have their identity revealed.

Who will feature in RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

While some things have been revealed for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race season two, there are still plenty of secrets.

All Stars 7 competitor Monet X Change will again return to the program.

She will be joined by Drag Race star Jujubee and Canada’s Drag Race judge Brooke Lynn Hytes.

Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and of course RuPaul will return as judges.

Other names set to feature in the season include Gottmik, Eureka, Katya and Morgan McMichaels.

Just which celebrities are set to compete is yet to be confirmed, however, some Twitter sleuths are already on the case.

First guesses are speculating possible appearances by Daniel Franzese of Mean Girls and Loretta Devine.

Secret Celebrity Drag Race isn’t so “secret” anymore when you have the Nancy Drew of TikTok on your case…💅🏽 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/Izoq8gxeBO — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) July 18, 2022

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will air on August 12th 2022, watch the full trailer below.

