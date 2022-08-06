Seattle turns out in force for Sue Bird Day

The city of Seattle turned it on for Sue Bird’s final regular season game. Fans packed Climate Pledge Arena after the Mayor of Seattle declared Sue Bird Day to honour the champion basketballer.

During her 19-year career, Sue Bird played 651 games for the Seattle Storm. The team honoured her with a special pre-game ceremony including the presentation of a ring designed to mark the occasion.

A kiss from Megan

Following a kiss from fiancée Megan Rapinoe, it was on with the game. Unfortunately, the Storm lost 89-81 to the Las Vegas Aces.

“I’m not gonna lie kinda sucks to lose my last game here,” Sue Bird admitted after the match, “but you know what I lost my first game too so… It’s ok.”

In her farewell speech, Sue Bird also spoke of going with teammates to lesbian bar the Wild Rose, a couple of years after moving to Seattle.

“I saw a season ticketholder there. She came over to me, she put her arm around me. She’s like ‘Hey, I don’t know if this is the place you wanna be.’

“And, you know, on the outside I said ‘Oh ok, thanks’. On the inside, I was, ‘Oh, I know where I am’.”

