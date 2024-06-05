Screen

Season two of ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ confirmed

The Ultimatum: Queer Love
Mal Wright and Yoly Rojas in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love.' Image: Netflix

The messy af ‘social experiment’ The Ultimatum: Queer Love is returning for a second season, much to the delight of fans. 

On Thursday, Netflix announced that both the gay and the straight versions of the couple-swapping reality series would receive a new season.

The show brings together several sets of partners whose relationships are at a standstill because one person wants to get married and the other is on the fence. The couples agree to temporarily separate and enter into a “trial marriage” with another member of the cast, living in close quarters with them for three weeks.

 

This next season of the queer iteration will be set in Miami. Over 10 episodes, the couples will have to choose between the partner they arrived with or their trial marriage.

While there aren’t any details about the cast yet, like the first season, all of the couples are “made up of women and nonbinary people.”

Netflix hasn’t announced an air date for season two of The Ultimatum: Queer Love yet, but the second season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will be available on Netflix in August. Fingers crossed the queer version will hit screens shortly after.

In the meantime, the first season is still available to stream on Netflix.

