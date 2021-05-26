Watch: Love, Victor Season 2 is almost here

After a year long hiatus the heartwarming Love, Victor is almost here.

Set for release on June 11th 2021 the trailer for the latest season of the gay teen rom com has landed.

Clearly it’s popular. In just 4 days the trailer has amassed nearly 5,000,000 views on Youtube.

Return to Creekwood High

Following in the footsteps of the hit film “Love, Simon” the story is again set in Creekwood High, home to the infamous Simon Spiers.

Season one of Love, Victor picked up two years after Simon’s story, as a confused Victor reaches out to him via social media.

So begins a friendship from afar as the two teens navigate life, love and coming out together.

Season one of Love, Victor set the tone well with a strong cast. Each episode saw compelling characters navigating not just queer life for Victor, but the struggles of family, sexuality and race.

Victor’s half Puerto Rican/half Colombian-American family make for a refreshing back drop.

Victor’s struggle with his sexuality is deepened as he comes to terms with how his sexuality fits with his cultural identity. At the crux of season one was his concerns about his family and season two looks set to explore that further.

What’s next for Love, Victor?

After finding the courage to come out in season one, Victor now faces the challenges of navigating school and his new relationship. Life appears to be pretty good for Victor and his now boyfriend Benji as their relationship goes public in season two of Love, Victor.

But the trailer shows a different future for Victor as he navigates a new set of struggles.

But how does he become the ‘right’ kind of gay?

How does he tackle sex for the first time?

Beyond his personal struggle the trailer touches on some beautiful moments between his parents and friends. Navigating the new world for their son appears to be harder for his mother.

Meanwhile a touching statement from his father “He’s my son, I have to love him” is the real tear jerker in this 2 minute clip.

If season one is anything to go by you won’t be able to stop watching Love, Victor when it drops on June 11th 2021 on Disney Plus.

Check out the full trailer below

