Season three for ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ announced

Fans of The L Word: Generation Q finally have a premiere date for season three.

Showtime announced that the reboot of the iconic sapphic show will return on November 18, 2022.

Episodes will be released weekly.

While Stan has not yet confirmed when the new season will return to our screens in Australia, previous seasons have premiered on the same day as the US.

Based on the iconic 2000s series The L Word, The L Word: Generation Q saw the return of favourite characters and a host of new faces in its reimagined series.

Showtime touted The L Word: Generation Q as “a bold new show, for a bold new generation.”

At the time, series creator Ilene Chaiken said the new series would respond to the lack of diversity in the show’s original run.

“The world has changed; we’ve learned a great deal, I’ve learned a great deal,” she said.

“I know things now that I didn’t know then, and I’m glad to know them. I recognize the sensitivities.”

L Word: Generation Q welcomes new characters

Showtime has also revealed that The L Word: Generation Q Season 3 will feature a number of guest stars.

Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams (Chasing Amy) and Emmy nominee Joanna Cassidy are set to appear.

It follows the news that Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Kehlani will would also be making a guest appearance.

“I’m so excited to have these icons join our sparkly cast!” showrunner and executive producer Marja-Lewis Ryan said.

Rosie O’Donnell will also be reprising her role as Carrie, Tina’s fiance.

The L Word: Generation Q is available to stream on Stan.

