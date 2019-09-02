Search begins for Australia’s Eurovision 2020 entry

SBS has called on songwriters to put forward their submissions for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

The broadcaster has confirmed our selection show Eurovision: Australia Decides will return to the Gold Coast next February.

Advertisements

A shortlist of songs will be announced later this year. The songs will then be paired with ten Australian performers competing for the opportunity to represent Australia.

Then in February, the Australian public and a jury will decide who will take the stage at the 65th edition of the competition in the Netherlands next May.

Aussies will be able to vote for which local hopeful will follow in the footsteps of Kate Miller-Heidke. Kate represented Australia and placed ninth during this year’s contest in Israel.

SBS is accepting songs until September 30, and there is no limits on the number of songs composers and songwriters, published and unpublished, can submit.

Eurovision selection concert returning to Queensland

Australia Decides will take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 7 and 8.

SBS held the selection show for the first time this year to select our Eurovision act.

Comedian Joel Creasey and music buff Myf Warhurst will again host, and announce the winner at the final on the Saturday night.

“I cannot wait to see who Australia will choose to represent us in 2020 and the first step on this journey is submitting a song,” Josh Martin from SBS said in a statement.

“There is such an incredible depth and breadth of musical talent in our country, both established and emerging.

“SBS [is] thrilled to be able to provide this exciting new platform for artists to launch original Australian music globally.”

The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence won Eurovision earlier this year with ballad “Arcade”.

Organisers announced last week that this year’s host city would be Rotterdam.

Advertisements

In February, SBS confirmed Australia would compete in the competition until at least 2023.

Eurovision boss Jon Ola Sand said they “couldn’t have imagined quite how popular [Australian] artists would become” after Jessica Mauboy’s initial interval performance in 2014.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.