Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack are doing a Will & Grace podcast

Actors Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack are still friends and have shared they’re doing a Will & Grace rewatch podcast together.

Sean Hayes announced the project on Instagram last week. It’s called Just Jack & Will, launching in mid-June and the pair called out for fan questions.

Eric McCormack explained to People he and Sean had reconnected as friends shortly before the pandemic, and had long discussed the project together.

“We found each other again just before COVID, and now we’ve been closer pals ever since then.”

“We started to talk about what would we do if we did a podcast. And I said, ‘We could rewatch the show?’” Eric recalled.

But Sean then dropped a bomb, telling Eric that if they did, he’d be seeing a lot of the Will & Grace episodes for the first time.

“[Sean] said, ‘Yeah, I’d have to watch it for the first time, because I’ve never really watched it.’ He said, ‘That’s the show,’” Eric explained.

“It’s basically, it’s Sean and I watching the show, but really watching the minutiae.

“Rediscovering who we were. The choices we made. You shoot 24 episodes, sometimes in a season, you’re not stopping to think. You’re not stopping to breathe.

“You’re kind of marveling at your young self, like in Back to the Future where he sees his mother as a young woman.

“We’re watching ourselves going, ‘Huh, would I still make that choice? Did I become funnier? Did I become better?’”

The beloved gay sitcom ran from 1998 to 2006 and then again for three reboot seasons from 2017 to 2020.

Last October, the Will & Grace cast shared beautiful tributes after the shock death of Leslie Jordan, who played scene-stealing Beverly Leslie on the show.

Both Will & Grace and the reboot series are streaming in Australia on Stan.

