Scream Queens: frightfully good horror flicks for Halloween

With Halloween almost here, QNews.com.au‘s resident film fan Peter Gray looks at some frightfully good, though perhaps non-traditional, horror movies to brave this Halloween. Grab the popcorn, sit back and shudder at these scream queens.

High Tension (2003)

Think Single White Female but in French and far more violent and psychosexual. A descent into madness about one character’s same-sex obsession with her bestie (or is she?). High Tension is a horror movie that’s not for the faint of heart. Ever wanted to see someone decapitated via a staircase?

However, if you’re over tween-friendly “horror” and crave some grown-up horror, this European chiller could do the trick. Streaming on Stan.

Excision (2012)

This is one twisted sister! Annalyne McCord is beyond disturbed in this bloody (and I mean BLOODY) coming-of-age tale about a delusional high-schooler who takes her aspirations of being a doctor a little too far.

Quirky director John Waters and former adult film actress Traci Lords add their off-beat personalities to a true messed-up gem of a horror movie that has to be seen to be believed. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) (Streaming on Stan)

This film garnered both acclaim and controversy on its release. Jonathan Demme’s chilling thriller immortalised one of cinema’s most frightening queer monsters in the form of Buffalo Bill.

Sure, Anthony Hopkins’ is undeniably unnerving as the encased serial cannibal Hannibal Lecter. However, Ted Levine’s haunting, sexually conflicted serial killer Buffalo Bill offers the stuff of true nightmares. Streaming on Stan.

The Perfection (2019)

We already know not to trust Alison Williams following Get Out, but you’ll be in full-blown restraining order territory after catching this off-kilter Netflix offering that plays like Wild Things on steroids.

What starts out as a lesbian tryst between two classical musicians quickly escalates towards violent jealousy, bodily-self harm, and sexual abuse that will disturb you more than any of the horror movie’s gory visuals ever will. Streaming on Netflix.

