Scrap laws allowing Australian schools to sack gay teachers

Laws allowing religious schools to sack teachers on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity should be repealed, advocates say, as Brisbane’s Citipointe Christian College is back in the news.



Citipointe Christian College has issued a “statement of regret” for distress caused by a withdrawn 2022 enrolment contract that suggested gay and trans students could be expelled.

Outraged Citipointe parents complained to the Queensland Human Rights Commission. The legal action led to the settlement and statement from the school.

However in some Australian states, discrimination like this against students and teachers is sadly legal.

LGBTQIA+ advocates want the federal and various state governments to finally repeal religious exemptions that allow it.

Months ago, the Albanese government drafted a pair of bills on this, in response to a Australian Law Reform Commission report.

The Commission recommended scrapping provisions in the Sex Discrimination Act that allow religious schools to discriminate against staff on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity.

However, the government hasn’t released the draft laws to do so and delayed their introduction for months.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he’d only move forward with bipartisan support. However the Coalition hasn’t offered its final position on the draft bills.

‘The government promised to close the gaps’

But the delays are frustrating Equality Australia, Just.Equal Australia and Brisbane’s LGBTI Legal Service.

Equality Australia legal director Ghassan Kassisieh said if Citipointe was in another state, such as NSW or Western Australia, discrimination against students and teachers is permitted.

“The federal government promised to close those gaps. There are bills the government can introduce today,” Ghassan said.

New YouGov polling commissioned by Just.Equal found over half (52%) of Australians oppose laws allowing faith-based schools to legally sack or refuse to hire teachers because of their sexuality or gender identity.

59% of surveyed voters are against public funding for schools that discriminate, including 71% of Labor voters

64% of Labor voters polled want teachers protected, only 35% of voters don’t

65% oppose discrimination by faith-based service providers (such as hospitals, age care facilities, disability support services, charities, employment services), including 76% of Labor voters

“These results should give added impetus to protect LGBTIQA+ school staff and students from discrimination,” Just.Equal’s Brian Grieg said.

“If Labor wants to stop voters who care about discrimination defecting to the Greens or independents at the next election, it must take action to repeal laws that allow discrimination against LGBTIQA+ people in faith-based organisations.

“With the election less than a year away, Labor is running out of time to fulfil the promise it made to Labor voters that it will end discrimination in faith-based schools.”

Queensland and NSW governments must act

Queensland’s LGBTI Legal Service provided assistance in the complaint against Citipointe Christian College.

Director Jo Sampford said Queensland’s discrimination laws provide strong protections for students.

But Jo warned “big loopholes” still allow religious schools to sack gay and trans teachers.

She called on the Queensland government to change this before the state election in October.

The Public Interest Advocacy Centre also said the NSW government must scrap the state’s own “broad and outdated” exemptions to protect students and teachers.

“All students should have the right to learn and grow, free from the fear of discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” the Centre’s director Alastair Lawrie said.

