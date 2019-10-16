Scotty Bowers, legendary Hollywood male madam dies

Scotty Bowers, legendary ‘male madam to the stars’ died at home Sunday aged 96. Scotty became notorious in 2012 with the publication of his memoir, Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars.

In the book, Scotty documented his career as a sex worker and pimp in Hollywood during its golden age. He claimed he slept with stars like Cary Grant and Lana Turner. Scotty also catered for royalty such as his threesome with the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

Advertisements

He even managed to cater to the whims of a cross-dressed FBI Director, J. Edgar Hoover. Achieving an erection in the face of that evil bloated hypocrite shows true professionalism.

After serving in WWII, Scotty’s career in sexwork began when a Hollywood movie actor picked him up from the gas station where he worked as a bowser attendant.

Scotty Bowers: especially large attribute

The enterprising Scotty, allegedly blessed with an especially large attribute useful in his new trade and charming as the day is long, set to work providing for the sexual peccadillos of wealthy Hollywood types.

We, of course, can’t show a pic here of his large attribute. However, those with an interest in fact-checking might best conduct their research on Scotty’s Twitter.

While many expressed scepticism regarding Scotty’s claims, rumours of his exploits made their way into print decades before in Kenneth Anger’s Hollywood Babylon.

Also, people like author Gore Vidal, investigative reporter Dominick Dunne and film director John Schlesinger, vouched for his veracity.

Cecil Beaton mentioned a sexual encounter with Scotty in his diaries and even film star Debbie Reynolds wrote of his exploits.

Hello Twitter Twats! I am hearing rumblings about a narrative movie remake about me. Which actor should play a young Scotty? Please tweet your ideas. #ScottyMovie pic.twitter.com/fcSUO4dRAq — Scotty Bowers (@ScottyBowers) August 5, 2018

The 2017 documentary Scotty and The Secret History of Hollywood documents the remarkable life of this remarkable man.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.