Scott White’s lawyers call for trial in Scott Johnson murder case

The man convicted of the murder of Scott Johnson is hoping to rescind his guilty plea, and instead, go to trial.

American mathematician Scott Johnson was found dead in Sydney at the base of a cliff near Manly’s North Head on December 10, 1988. He was 27. Police considered his death a suicide for many years, but his family always believed it was a gay hate crime.

In May 2020, police arrested Scott Phillip White, at his home in Lane Cove, on Sydney’s lower north shore. White had long denied murdering Johnson, and shocked his lawyers when he said “guilty, I am guilty” at a pre-trial hearing in January. He later told his lawyers that he only said he was guilty out of fear his wife would come after him. White also said he was stressed and it was “too much”, having seen the victim’s brother and police in court, according to legal notes read in court on Tuesday.

“They are bad reasons, they’re really bad reasons for pleading guilty and any lawyer acting responsibly would try to do as these lawyers have (and try to reverse the plea),” barrister Tim Game SC told the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal.

Game, who began representing White recently, said it was in the interests of justice for the court to allow the cognitively impaired man to withdraw his plea and allow the matter to go to trial.

