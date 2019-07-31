Artist Scott Marsh unveils George Pell mural near Vatican

Sydney visual artist Scott Marsh has unveiled a mural depicting disgraced former archbishop George Pell just metres from the Vatican in Rome.

The mural shows the disgraced former Vatican treasurer in a prison tracksuit and being stalked by a black, satanic figure.

Initially, Marsh painted the artwork, titled Prey, near St Mary’s Cathedral where Pell previously conducted mass as Archbishop of Sydney.

The building owners removed it after complaints, so Marsh jumped on a plane and recreated it in Italy close to the Vatican gates.

He unveiled the recreation, titled Prey Round Two, on Instagram on Tuesday.

Marsh told SBS News the mural’s message is to “highlight the hypocrisy of the church and combat its attempts to sweep under the rug its past abuses”.

“Once it became apparent the mural had been removed [after] complaints from the church, I knew I had to recreate it somewhere,” he said.

“I thought, what better location then Rome, the home of Vatican City.”

He said a number of passers-by in Rome had shown their support for the mural.

“The Italian people I spoke to share the same disgust with the church abuses as many Australians,” he said.

Scott Marsh has previously painted George Pell murals

The Vatican City, located within Italy’s capital city, is the global headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church. Pell worked there during the final years of his career.

In March, Pell was sentenced to six years jail for sexually abusing two choirboys in the 1990s while Catholic archbishop of Melbourne.

Pell has denied the allegations and is in the process of appealing the conviction.

Scott Marsh is renowned for creating provocative murals around New South Wales.

Recently, he depicted Israel Folau as a beggar while leaning against a luxury sports car in a mural. The artwork spoofed Folau’s much-maligned GoFundMe campaign.

During the gay marriage survey, he painted a mural of George Pell and Tony Abbott as a stripper and a bride. Locals painted over the mural just 24 hours later.

In another, Marsh also depicted former Prime Minister Tony Abbott marrying himself.

A vandal also sadly destroyed Scott Marsh’s Sydney mural depicting George Michael as a saint.

