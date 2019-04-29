‘Rainbow Votes’ election scorecard rates three political parties on LGBTIQ issues

The Victorian Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby has released an election scorecard rating the three major political parties on issues affecting LGBTIQ+ voters ahead of the federal election.

Last week, Equality Australia released the Coalition, Labor and the Greens’ responses to an 18-question survey on LGBTIQ issues the group had developed.

Advertisements

The Lobby has reviewed the results of the survey and generated their Rainbow Votes 2019 scorecard highlighting issues needing to be addressed by the next federal government, and whether the three parties provided Full Commitment, Partial Commitment or No Commitment/No Response on those issues.

Lobby co-convenor Dale Park said the results allow the community to make an informed decision on policy areas such as ending medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex Australians, reforming the Family Law Act to be more inclusive of rainbow families and addressing LGBTIQ+ family violence.

“The 2019 Rainbow Votes Scorecard has highlighted where the parties stand on the issues that affect the LGBTIQ+ community,” Lobby co-convenor Dale Park said.

“There has been good engagement with the survey and promising commitments, but there is room for all parties to improve on their pledges to the LGBTIQ+ community.”

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said they were pleased to see all parties offer positive commitments to improve the lives of LGBTIQ Australians.

“But there are some clear areas of difference, such as protection from discrimination, Government representation, conversion therapy and asylum seeker policy,” Brown said.

“Only Labor and the Greens have committed to the crucial structural reform needed to ensure the voices and needs of LGBTIQ+ people are included in Government policy making.

“Despite welcome investment in LGBTIQ+ health, the Morrison Government has no plans to tackle discrimination against LGBTIQ+ people other than conducting an inquiry into religious exemptions in education, after failing to deliver on its promise to remove discrimination against students in religious schools.”

Intersex Human Rights Australia, the peak Australian group for people with an Intersex variation, have provided a specific response to the intersex-related survey questions.

Pre-polling began around the country on Monday, ahead of the federal election on Saturday, May 18.

You can view the scorecard and the three parties’ responses to the survey on the VGLRL’s “Rainbow Votes” website here.

Advertisements

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.