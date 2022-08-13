Scientists say pet dog has monkeypox after close contact with owners

Scientists have said a dog in Paris is the first domestic animal diagnosed with monkeypox and likely caught it after sharing a bed with its owners, who also had the virus.

Since May, monkeypox has spread in Europe and the USA among individuals who have not travelled to endemic areas.

The virus, which is mild in most humans, can spread through skin-to-skin contact with someone with the virus.

While the virus is zoonotic – meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans – but scientists weren’t sure if it could transmit the other way.

But in a case report in medical journal The Lancet, scientists have documented “the first case of a dog with confirmed monkeypox virus infection that might have been acquired through human transmission.”

They described the gay male couple in Paris developing symptoms for the virus at the end of June. The men, aged 44 and 27, developed lesions in their anal regions and on other parts of their bodies after sexual contact with other people.

The men went to Paris’ Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital, where doctors confirmed their lesions as being caused by monkeypox.

Then twelve days after the men went to hospital, their pet dog developed similar lesions, despite no previous skin condition.

The greyhound then underwent PCR and genetic sequencing. Writing in The Lancet, the scientists confirmed the lesions on the dog were a match for the strain found in the dog’s owners.

The men reported co-sleeping with their dog but from the onset of their own symptoms “had been careful to prevent their dog from contact with other pets or humans,” they wrote.

“Our findings should prompt debate on the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus-positive individuals,” the scientists said.

“We call for further investigation on secondary transmissions via pets.”

Australia has recorded 70 cases of monkeypox

As the rare virus spreads in dozens of countries overseas, Australia has recorded 70 cases as of August 11, almost all returned travellers from overseas.

While monkeypox is mild in most people, some people, including the immunocompromised, are at higher risk of serious illness.

Australian states have begun highly targeted rollouts of vaccine to protect those at highest risk of the virus.

Monkeypox can spread from person-to-person through skin-to-skin contact with someone with the virus.

This includes intimate contact during sex, or direct contact with contaminated objects, such as bedding, towels or clothes.

Monkeypox often starts with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headaches and muscle aches and pains.

The virus also causes rashes, lesions or sores on the body, including on the genitals, face and mouth. The symptoms can range from mild to very painful.

Symptoms will usually develop up to two weeks from exposure, but can take up to three weeks.

In particular, returned Australian travellers should remain vigilant, especially if coming from areas with high cases.

Anyone who develops symptoms should isolate and seek medical care, calling ahead and wearing a mask.

People who contract monkeypox must isolate until the sores heal and fully clear.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.