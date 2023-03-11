World

Scientists create mice with two dads using eggs from male cells

Richard Bakker
The development of a mammal with two dads could lead to the creation of new fertility treatments in humans.

Scientists have created mice with two biological fathers using a new technique for robust mammal oocytes (immature ovums).

The development could help treat severe forms of infertility, including women with Turner’s syndrome.

It may also allow two dads to have biological children in the future.

Katsuhiko Hayashi at Japan’s Kyushu University led the breakthrough. He presented his team’s work at the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing in London.

Creating a human egg from a male skin cell

Hayashi believes it’s possible to create a viable human egg from a male skin cell soon, but safety must first be established.

While scientists have previously created mice with two biological fathers through genetic engineering, this marks a significant advance.

Hayashi’s team is attempting to replicate the achievement with human cells.

The breakthrough relied on intricate steps to transform a skin cell, carrying the male XY chromosome combination, into an egg with the female XX version.

Therefore cells were cultivated in an ovary organoid, resulting in the birth of seven mouse pups.

However, creating lab-grown gametes from human cells is more challenging than for mouse cells.

“We still don’t understand enough of the unique biology of human gametogenesis,” cautioned Prof George Daley of Harvard Medical School.

Prof Amander Clark, who works on lab-grown gametes at the University of California Los Angeles, said translating the work into human cells would be a huge leap.

” The creation of lab-grown eggs using male cells marks a significant advance and could provide hope for those struggling with infertility.

Also: Ask the Experts: Fertility facts with Queensland Fertility Group.

