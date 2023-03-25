School bans Rainbowland and Rainbow Connection

A school banned the Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton duet Rainbowland along with Kermit the Frog’s Rainbow Connection from a concert out of concern the songs could prove ‘controversial’.

Rainbowland audio and Rainbow Connection vid at bottom of article.

The superintendent of the Wisconsin school later backtracked on Rainbow Connection after parental complaints.

Teacher Maestro Melissa tweeted, “My first graders were so excited to sing Rainbowland for our spring concert, but it has been vetoed by our administration. When will it end?”

The lyrics of the Miley Cyrus penned song include the line: Where we’re free to be exactly who we are, a controversial sentiment in the good old USA these days.

Living in a Rainbowland,

The skies are blue and things are grand.

Wouldn’t it be nice to live in paradise

Where we’re free to be exactly who we are?

Let’s all dig down deep inside,

Brush the judgment and fear aside.

Make wrong things right,

And end the fight.

‘Cause I promise ain’t nobody gonna win (come on).

Parent Sarah Schindler told FOX6 her daughter Audrey had been excited about singing one of her favourite songs in the concert.

“She asked, ‘Are you going to be able to get off work and come to my concert?’ I said, ‘Yes! I will come to your concert’.”

But on Wednesday, Audrey came home from school disappointed following the decision to ban the song.

“We’re not allowed to sing those songs anymore.”

Sarah Schindler said she struggled to explain the decision to her daughter.

“To me, that [the song’s message] is a message I want my child to feel. Seven-year-olds should be free to be themselves.”

Miley Cyrus ft Dolly Parton: Rainbowland

Kermit the Frog: Rainbow Connection

In 2017, Miley Cyrus befriended Gypsy, then claimed as ‘The World’s Oldest Working Drag Queen’ but actually just a baby at 85.

