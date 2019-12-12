‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy sends love to fan who came out

Schitt’s Creek creator and star Dan Levy has been brought to tears by a queer fan who told him she was inspired to come out because of one episode of the show.

The quirky Canadian comedy series has become an unexpected queer favourite during its five seasons. The show’s cult status is in no small part due to the relationship between pansexual David (played by Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid).

Now a young fan named Ellie from Scotland, has told the show’s cast she found the courage to come out to her family after watching Patrick’s coming out episode in season 5 (pictured).

In an emotional video in Twitter, Ellie explained, “I was watching the episode called Meet the Parents, and Patrick had just come out, and I was like ‘Wow, I should do that.’

“So I rewound it and I watched him come out again.

“And then I rewound it again, and then I cried a little bit. But it was like an ‘I’m gonna do this’ cry.

“I did it, I went downstairs and I did it. She was fine. She was really supportive.

“She had her suspicions, but I did that. I would not have been able to do this without Schitt’s Creek, that show has helped me a lot.”

Dan Levy retweeted Ellie’s video, adding: “And so I cried. Sending you so. much. love.”

Actor Noah Reid also responded, “This is the absolute best! Sending you big love.”

And so I cried. Sending you so. much. love. ❤️ https://t.co/h0zTdpWQOa — dan levy (@danjlevy) December 10, 2019

Final season of Schitt’s Creek starts next month

Schitt’s Creek follows a wealthy family who lose their money and must live in a rural town they forgot they owned.

The show’s sixth and final season will begin in Canada and the US on January 7.

The first five seasons of Schitt’s Creek are available to stream in Australia on Netflix.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.