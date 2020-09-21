Schitt’s Creek makes history with sweep of Emmy Awards 2020

Schitt’s Creek has swept the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning seven awards in the comedy category, including Best Comedy Series and acting awards for its cast.

The queer favourite won Best Actor in a Comedy for Eugene Levy, Best Actress for Catherine O’Hara, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Dan and Best Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy.

Advertisements

The show also won Outstanding Writing in a Comedy for creator and star Dan Levy and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy.

Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy also accepted the show’s Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

In a speech during the virtual ceremony, Dan thanked networks CBC and PopTV for “broadcasting these stories without hesitation.”

“Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance,” he said.

“That is something that we need more of now than we’ve ever needed before.

“I just wanted to say for any of you who have not registered to vote, please do so. Then go out and vote because that is the only way we are going to have some love and acceptance out there.”

Schitt’s Creek won a total of nine Emmys this year, including two last week during the preceding Creative Arts Emmys. That’s the most ever for a comedy in a single year.

The show aired its final season earlier this year. All seasons of Schitt’s Creek are streaming in Australia on Netflix.

giqerjhoiqrjpqoernvpqinrboqj4por5jqpo45hpoqrmbpqlermvqpemvpiqenrgiqnerpiobnqpet — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

RuPaul’s Drag Race wins multiple Emmy Awards

Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race also won Outstanding Competition Program during the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Advertisements

RuPaul also earlier made Emmys herstory by snatching a fifth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. RuPaul’s win sets a new record for the category.

Ru said, “I’ve always said, every time I bat my false eyelashes I’m making a political statement.

“Tonight, the only political statement I want to make is this: love.

“Love for our LGBT brothers and sisters, love for black queens and brown queens and love for the United States of America.

In America, Ru explained, “a little gay boy with nothing more than a pussycat wig and a dream can build an international platform that celebrates sweet sensitive souls everywhere.”

However Ru reminded American fans that “the time has come for you to vote for your life” in the November 3 election.

He ended the speech by dedicating the Emmy win to Chi Chi DeVayne. The season 8 queen passed away in August after battling illness.

“I’d like to dedicate this Emmy to one of my girls, Chi Chi DeVayne. May you rest in power and perfection,” Ru said.

Drag Race also won for Outstanding Casting, Directing, Costumes, Editing, Hairstyles, and Makeup.

RuPaul’s Drag Race streams in Australia on Stan.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.