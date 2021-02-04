Schitt’s Creek got five Golden Globe noms and we love to see it

The cast of Schitt’s Creek could sweep this year’s Golden Globes, just as they did the Emmys last year.

The show, which became an unexpected queer favourite, aired its final season in 2020.

Advertisements

Schitt’s Creek‘s final season has scored a nomination in every 2021 Golden Globes category in which it was eligible.

The show is nominated for best musical or comedy series, while Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy are nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy.

Annie Murphy and Dan Levy also got nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie.

Last September, Schitt’s Creek swept the 2020 Emmy Awards, winning seven gongs in the comedy category, including Best Comedy Series and acting awards for its cast.

Best Actor in a Comedy went to Eugene Levy, Best Actress to Catherine O’Hara, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy to Dan and Best Supporting Actress to Annie Murphy.

The show also won Outstanding Writing in a Comedy for creator and star Dan Levy and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy.

All seasons of Schitt’s Creek are streaming in Australia on Netflix. Do yourself a favour if you haven’t seen it.

Thinking of all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show. Y’did good, team! xo https://t.co/afKBcVKiEf — dan levy (@danjlevy) February 3, 2021

Schitt’s Creek leads other queer Golden Globe nominations

There are numerous other LGBTIQ nominations in the full list of the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Ryan Murphy’s lesbian musical The Prom received a nominated for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy.

However lead actor James Corden, whose performance was panned by queer critics, was the only actor nominated.

Viola Davis received a nomination for her performance in Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Advertisements

Netflix’s Ratched scored a nomination for Best TV Series – Drama.

Ratched‘s lesbian stars, Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon, also received nominations as well for their roles in the drama.

Among the Aussie noms, Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman both received nods. They’re both up for best actress in a limited series category for Mrs America and The Undoing, respectively.

The Golden Globe Awards are on February 28 in the US (the morning of March 1 Australian time).

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.