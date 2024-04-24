Scary Spice on her five years with a woman

Scary Spice, aka Mel B, has spoken to Attitude Magazine about her 5-year relationship with a woman in the early 2000s.

Asked if she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Scary Spice said, “I feel like I am.

“I didn’t start off my sexual journey going, ‘I’m this, I’m that, I’m bisexual’.

I was, and always will be, very open.”

No labels

“I happened to fall in love with a woman and was with her for five years. We still talk to this day. I don’t want to put a label on it, but I’ve always thought women are beautiful.”

In a 2016 interview, the singer and popular talent show judge denied the idea her relationship was an experiment.

“It wasn’t experimentation. I fell in love with a woman for five years. An experiment doesn’t last five years.”

Mel B has said in the past that she’s not afraid of homophobia.

“I don’t see any fear. Why would I have fear? I’m not a fearful person. As soon as I left home, I lived my life fully. As long as I’m not being mean to anyone in my immediate circle or harming anyone, people out there can have judgment, it doesn’t affect me.”

But what of the future? What if one of her three daughters turned out a member of the LGBTQ+ community?

“I’m hoping probably one of them will be! It’s not something I’d push, but it’s not something I’d push under the carpet.

“Whatever my kids want to be, I would celebrate. Whether they were gay, bisexual, transgender, I wouldn’t care. I would love and support them as my daughters.”

