SBS reveals alternative Eurovision celebration next month

SBS has announced a week-long celebration of Eurovision next month, following the sad cancellation of this year’s competition.

Eurovision bosses announced last month the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19, the first cancellation in the competition’s 64-year history.

But next month hosts Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst will still helps Australia’s Eurovision fans celebrate in a different way.

On Saturday 16 May, the Eurovision 2020: Big Night In special will see fans vote for their favourite acts from the would-be 2020 entries. Voting is now open online.

The contender we chose earlier this year, singer Montaigne, will also perform.

Then on Sunday, May 17, SBS will show the Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light show from the Netherlands.

The program will bring all 41 would-be contenders together in a non-competitive format.

SBS will also screen a lineup of other Eurovision-related programs that week.

Joel Creasey invited everyone to “join us and a bunch of big names from around the world with nothing else to do.”

“Myf and I are absolutely over the moon to be able to celebrate Eurovision with Australia as we countdown your favourite 2020 artists and songs,” he said.

“Thank you SBS for putting together a week of festivities to keep us entertained while we’re spending more time at home.

“I thought I was going to have to play Sound of Silence on repeat.”

“Eurovision 2020: Big Night In! is going to be bigger than a big night out but won’t break the bank, and you’ll still feel good about your decision the next day.”

Montaigne confirmed for 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Singer songwriter Montaigne last month confirmed she’ll keep her spot as Australia’s next representative and will compete in Eurovision in 2021.

Montaigne earned her place in the competition after she won Eurovision Australia Decides, beating nine other Australian hopefuls.

Until then, SBS’ Josh Martin said he hoped the week-long television event next month will help “fill the void” lifelong Eurovision fans are feeling.

“Sixty-four years ago, Eurovision was born to help unite people after a period of turmoil and instability,” he said.

“Music really is the great unifier and a perfect antidote for a nation in isolation.

We’ve already seen this through the thousands of apartment block sing alongs and virtual choirs.

“In this spirit, we promise this will be a fun, exciting and inclusive party that everyone is invited to.”

