Saving Sydney’s Pride festival: Glenn Hansen

It’s time to tell the story of how Sydney nearly lost its Pride festival.

In late 2008 a tragedy hit queer Sydney. The city’s Pride Centre in the old Erskineville Town Hall closed down after thirteen years of operation, putting Sydney’s annual Pride Week into doubt as the 40th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots was approaching.

Sydney’s Pride Week had been held since the early 80s, and run by the Pride Centre since the mid 90s, and Stonewall Hotel had been a part of it through hosting the festival’s annual Pride Awards since 2000.

Stonewall Hotel manager Glenn Hansen knew he had to do something to keep Pride alive in Sydney and leaped into action.

“It would have been an absolute tragedy if that 40th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots hadn’t been marked in Sydney,” Glenn tells QNews.

“After the Pride Centre closed I knew I had to be proactive in making the festival about more than just Stonewall Hotel and to open it up to the rest of the community and the other venues to keep that history of Sydney Pride going and the importance of celebrating the month of June.”

“I took the organising on myself and that gradually expanded from a Pride Week to a Pride Month long festival.”

By 2010 the revitalised festival had grown from one week to a fortnight in the second half of June and by 2017 the city was already hosting a full month of celebrations.

Hansen says celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride in June remains important 55 years after Stonewall and 46 years after the first Mardi Gras, particularly for younger people in our community to learn that history.

“The Stonewall Riots are very significant for me because I work at Stonewall and that’s where we take our name from but also it was the beginning of gay liberation as we know it,” Hansen says.

Glenn has made the pilgrimage to the Stonewall Inn several times and remains in contact with the venue’s owners. He feels the Riots continue to have lessons for us to this day.

“It’s so important to remember what life was like before Stonewall in reflecting on how far we’ve come,” Hansen says.

“Before Stonewall it was illegal for a group of gay men to be in a bar in New York City and now we celebrate pride, equality and gay marriage in Australia and it’s important to keep that fight going for the people in countries that aren’t as lucky as us. Hopefully we all get to that place of equality.”

With so many events in this year’s festival it’s hard to pick favourites but Hansen says he is really looking forward to Stonewall Hotel hosting Orgy of Drag in its 25th year of raising money for ACON.

“Orgy of Drag is where Sydney’s drag queens give up their time to perform for us and raise money for charity,” Hansen says, “It’s always a huge night.”

With the Inner West Pride Centre soon to open in Newtown just up the road from the original Pride Centre, things are coming full circle for Sydney and Hansen couldn’t be happier.

“We definitely still need a pride centre,” Glenn says, “Sydney needs that and we welcome it with open arms.”

-Orgy of Drag is at Stonewall Hotel on Friday, June 28 with $5 donation on entry.

-For all the events taking place during Sydney Pride Month go to www.sydneypride.com

