#SaveWarriorNun trends in Australia after Netflix axes queer series

Nate Woodall
Warrior Nun still

LGBTQIA+ fan’s most beloved 2022 series, Warrior Nun, got the boot this week and Twitter is not happy.

After only two seasons, Netflix has announced that the live-action series based on the comic by Ben Dunne will not be getting renewed for a third season.

The first season of the series follows a young woman resurrected from the dead and imbued with superpowers by the halo of an angel to battle the forces of evil.

Naturally, the gays ate it up.

With the second season improving on almost all fronts and ramping up the queer relationship central to the story, fans had extremely high ambitions for the series.

Now, the highest-audience-scored series to ever grace the platform, is on the receiving end of Netflix’s boot.

Series producer, Simon Barry, took to Twitter to share his sadness regarding the news.

“It was a privilege to be a part of this,” Barry shared.

Warrior Nun not going quietly

However, fans were not so ready to let the series go.

The outpouring of support for the series amassed over 2 million #SaveWarriorNun tweets, with the hashtag even trending in Australia.

Not a good look, Netflix

The cancellation of Warrior Nun marks a continuing pattern of Netflix cancelling some LGBTQIA+ fan favourites.

Other queer series which have met the same fate this year include First Kill, Q-Force and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

Is there a chance that the trending hashtag will convince Netflix to reverse the decision? Maybe.

The streaming giant has, after all, picked up previously canned series such as Lucifer and Arrested Development.

But for now, fans will just have to take solace with yet another addition to the “cancelled category” on Netflix:

