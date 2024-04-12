‘Save the queen’: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert bus found

After 30 years, the original bus from The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert has been found and will undergo an extensive restoration for permanent inclusion in a museum.

Priscilla is celebrating its 30th birthday this year. The film premiered in 1994 and later became not just a queer classic but a crossover sensation. The film won an Oscar for its iconic costumes.

Now the History Trust of South Australia has started a campaign as it takes on a massive restoration job to restore the bus.

The Trust has bought Priscilla, a 1976 Hino Freighter bus, after she was found in a paddock of a property in the town of Ewingar, in NSW’s Northern Rivers region.

Director Stephan Elliott said after filming ended, nobody knew where the original Priscilla ended up.

But for the last 16 years, she’s resided in the country town, left to the elements and falling into disrepair.

Somehow, the bus escaped without extensive fire damage following bushfires in the area a few years ago.

Stephan Elliott ‘gave up hope’ of finding bus

Stephan Elliott has backed the History Trust’s plan to “save the queen” and repair and restore Priscilla.

“We had heard so many rumours about where she had ended up. We had given up hope of finding her again,” Stephan explained.

When the owner of the Northern Rivers property contacted the History Trust of South Australia, everyone had to know, was it really Priscilla?

The Trust’s curators went to find out. Stephan Elliott confirmed the authenticity of the bus by identifying remnants of the interior decor.

“I really want to thank the History Trust for making this amazing discovery and bringing Priscilla back to life,” Stephan said.

“The film seems to carry through generations. This is a chance for possibly many more generations to feel its message of love, tolerance and living your true self every day.”

Priscilla’s restoration will take at least 12 months

Now, Priscilla is in Queensland. A specialist coachwork repairer in Brisbane is finalising the scope of the restoration works.

The History Trust of South Australia expects Priscilla’s repair and restoration to take 12 to 18 months.

They’ve called out for donations in addition to support for the project from the South Australian government.

Once restored, Priscilla will make herself at home in Birdwood’s National Motor Museum. The museum is planning an immersive exhibition on the film’s cultural and social impact.

History Trust of South Australia CEO Greg Mackie said in 1994, Priscilla was “released into a world still grappling with the impact of HIV/AIDS”.

“It immediately became a symbol of survival, the importance of love and respect, and of embracing of difference,” he said.

“The History Trust of South Australia intends to restore Priscilla to roadworthy condition for special outings, and to authentically render to its interior the glamorous over-the-top camp of the 1994 movie.

“Even in the 21st century, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert speaks to audiences of the virtues of respect for diversity and the great Aussie larrikin tendency for irreverence.

“Priscilla Queen of the Desert has earned the affectionate regard of a majority of Australians over the last 30 years by affirming the place of road adventures in our national culture.

“Where better for this icon than at Australia’s National Motor Museum?”

