Save the date for Brisbane Pride’s 63rd Queens Ball

Brisbane Pride has announced the key dates for the upcoming 63rd annual Queens Ball at Brisbane City Hall.

The glitzy celebration is the longest-running continuous LGBTIQIA+SB event in the world. The glitzy gala is now hosted each year by Brisbane Pride.

They’ve announced the local community’s night of nights will return to City Hall on June 29, 2024. Let the costume planning begin!

“Get ready for a night where history meets the future, filled with dazzling performances, heartfelt tributes, and the unity of our community,” Brisbane Pride said.

“Mark your calendars to join the celebration of pride, progress, and passion.”

Each year, the Queens Ball Awards are given to around a dozen individuals, organisations and groups to recognise their outstanding achievements in the local LGBTQIA+ community.

Brisbane Pride confirmed the nominations for the 2024 awards are open on April 8.

Tickets to the 63rd annual Queens Ball will go on sale on April 15.

‘The Queens Ball story is our story’

The Queens Ball was originally held on Tamborine Mountain in the Gold Coast Hinterland as a night of fun and frivolity at a time when being gay was illegal.

Last year, Brisbane Pride James McCarthy reflected on its history and paid tribute to the Ball’s founder Sybil Von Thorndyke.

James said seven years before New York’s Stonewall uprising, the Queens Birthday Ball was born.

“In a house on Mt Tamborine, a group of friends formed the Queens Birthday Ball, in the most conservative, repressive state in this country at the time,” he said.

“It was subversive, defiant, empowering and also an enormous personal risk.

“The Ball teaches us our greatest asset is each other. The Queens Ball’s story is our story.”

In 2023, 78er and longtime health advocate Dr Bernard Gardiner received the top honour, the Lifetime Achievement Award, at the 62nd annual event.

Later in the year, the Brisbane Pride Festival will return in September. Each year the festival brings together a month-long calendar of Pride events, including the Pride March through Brisbane and Fair Day.

Revisit the 2023 Queens Ball:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.