Saudi sisters’ bodies have been repatriated to country they fled

NSW Police says the bodies of the Saudi sisters found dead in their Sydney apartment have been repatriated to Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom they fled.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, (both pictured) moved to Australia in 2017.

On June 7, NSW Police found them dead in their beds in separate rooms in the Sydney apartment. Police believe the women had been dead since at least early May, a month or more earlier.

Later, on July 27, NSW Police went public with the women’s names and renewed their appeal for information. But mystery still surrounds the two women’s deaths.

Now NSW Police have confirmed that the bodies of the two women have been returned to Saudi Arabia.

However, the police investigation is still ongoing. NSW Police have repeated their calls for any public information.

There were no signs of forced entry at their home, nor any injuries to their bodies.

SBS News and the Daily Mail have reported police ordered a second toxicology report in a bid to determine the women’s as-yet-unknown cause of deaths.

Saudi sisters were seeking asylum in Australia before deaths

Multiple media outlets have also reported both Saudi sisters were fleeing persecution and had applied for asylum in Australia.

The Australian reported one sister applied for the visa on the basis she was a lesbian. Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

The other reportedly applied on the grounds that she was an atheist.

The sisters applied for subclass 866 protection visas, reserved for people who arrived in Australia on a valid visa and want to seek asylum.

Both women had told been told their applications were initially rejected, reportedly due to lack of evidence.

A Sydney local later told The Guardian she had met the women at a queer women’s event, where the pair told her queer women “live in fear” in Saudi Arabia.

In July, NSW Police detectives established Strike Force Woolbird to investigate the Saudi sisters’ deaths.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Burwood police station on (02) 9745 8499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

