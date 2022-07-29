Saudi police arrest TikToker for alleged lesbian subtext

Last week, Donald Trump and a shameless mob of already wealthy sportspeople accepted money to play in a tournament intended to help rehabilitate the reputation of the murderous Saudi regime. Also last week, Saudi police arrested Egyptian TikToker Tala Safwan over alleged lesbian subtext in a recent video.

Tala Safwan has five million followers on TikTok and 800,000 on YouTube. She lives in Saudi Arabia. Her content is similar to other young social media influencers around the world. Pranks, challenges, skits, and answers to viewers’ questions.

But a recent video set off a Twitstorm when conservative Saudis accused her of sexually suggestive comments.

In the offending clip, Tala Safwan is seen chatting to a female friend and inviting her over to her house.

She tells the friend that ‘everyone will be asleep’ and ‘no one will hear her scream’.

A hashtag protesting the video and creator started trending on Twitter: ‘Tala offends society’.

Tala Safwan denied any lesbian subtext and said people had misunderstood her video. She also said critics edited her video to show her comments out of context.

Saudi police since announced her arrest. While they did not name Tala Safwan, they described the prisoner as a person “who appeared in a broadcast talking to another woman with sexual content and suggestiveness that could have a negative impact on public morality.”

LIV Golf series

But let’s hope Tala’s arrest doesn’t stop the likes of Donald Trump and Greg Norman from enjoying their golf game. A golf game brought to you by the same thugs that kidnapped and dismembered a critical journalist in a foreign country. The same mob that persecutes, imprisons and even kills LGBTIQA+ people for the crime of existing.

An example of Tala Sadwan’s content

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.