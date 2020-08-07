Saudi Arabia convicts Yemeni blogger for pro LGBTIQ posts

A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced a Yemeni blogger to jail and then deportation last week over a social media post supporting equal rights for all. The murderous Saudi regime charged Mohamad al-Bokari with violating public morality. Like other Middle Eastern, Muslim majority countries, Saudi Arabia inflicts barbaric punishments for offences against ‘morality’.

Mohamad al-Bokari fled war-torn Yemen after threats against his life there. In April he posted videos on SnapChat urging his followers to respect the rights of gay people. He then reinforced his message in response to comments on his posts.

Advertisements

“Everyone has their own rights. Homosexuals have their rights. I hope you will leave homosexual people alone and not intervene in their personal affairs. Everyone is free.”

Saudi authorities said his comments ‘promoted homosexuality’ and also accused the blogger of ‘imitating women’.

Human Rights Watch spoke to a source who has contact with the Yemeni blogger. The source said before Mohamad al-Bokari’s trial, Saudi Arabia held him in solitary confinement for six weeks. His prison cell had neither windows, air-conditioning or any adequate ventilation.

Forced anal examination

Security officer also conducted a forced anal examination supposedly looking for evidence of penetrative sex. Although at least eight countries still conduct forced anal examinations on suspected gay and transgender people, medical experts concur that the examinations prove nothing. Inserting either fingers or objects into the anus does not provide scientific evidence of previous sexual activity.

A Saudi court sentenced Mohamad to 10 months in prison, a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals (AU$3,700), and deportation to Yemen on completion of his sentence. He has 30 days to appeal.

Follow us on Facebook for regular updates on the latest local and national LGBTIQA+ current affairs, community issues, entertainment and more. Don’t forget our new QNews LIVE Facebook Live events.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.