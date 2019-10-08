Satan to be summoned at Noosa religious discrimination protest

Sunshine Coast LGBTIQ activist Robin Bristow is planning “one hell of a Halloween” celebrating religious freedom by worshipping Satan in Noosa.

Bristow is inviting locals to the event in Noosa to highlight the ramifications of the federal government’s controversial religious discrimination bill.

It’s one of several LGBTIQ protests nationwide against the legislation. Attorney-General Christian Porter unveiled the draft bill in August.

However the bill has been criticised for going too far. Concerns range from anti-discrimination law to health services and harmful “conversion” therapies.

Bristow said: “Praise be Scott Morrison – his proposed freedom of religion bill will open the gates of Hell onto the streets of Australia.

“For all of us quiet Australians condemned to the underworld, we’re planning a queer Halloween celebration of our freedom of speech and religious freedom.”

Bristow said federal Liberal Senators George Brandis and Concetta Fierravanti-Wells have expressed “everyone should have the freedom to manifest in public his religion or belief in worship, observance, practice and teaching.”

As a result, the “Halloween on Hastings” organisers are inviting “all mad witches, sodomites, warlocks, pagans, Satanists, atheists and whores” to the Sunshine Coast event.

“Get frocked up in your best devilish drag and join us for a night of fun. We especially welcome zombies,” Bristow said.

‘One hell of a Halloween’ on the Sunshine Coast

The Halloween on Hastings event is on outside the Police Beat at 48 Hastings Street from 8pm on Saturday, November 2.

Robin Bristow said he wants the government to reflect on the “wider ramifications” of the religious discrimination bill.

“[The bill is] not only for Christians, who think it’s for them only, but it actually applies across the board,” he said.

“The ramifications are wider than what most people think.”

Bristow said they had faced opposition to the event and faith leaders were planning a counter-protest for two days earlier in nearby Lions Park.

But he said the queer event would continue to “exercise our right to peacefully manifest in public our religion or beliefs.”

“The Halloween on Hastings event will end with an orgy of drinking and dancing at a nearby Sunshine Coast nightclub,” he said.

“It’s going to be one hell of a Halloween. Gays don’t get angry, we have a party.”

