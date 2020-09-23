Sarah Paulson on the 32-year age gap with Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson, star of Ratched, features on the cover of October Harper’s Bazaar. She spoke to author Roxane Gay for the issue and opened up about the 32-year age gap between her and Holland Taylor. The two celesbians have been together for nearly six years.

Emmy-award winning Holland Taylor started work onstage before Sarah Paulson’s birth. Her career encompasses stage, screen and television. Sarah Paulson also ranges across all three mediums. She began her stage career while still in high school. Holland is now 77 and Sarah is 45.

The age difference

Sarah Paulson told Roxane Gay that the preoccupation with the age difference in her relationship comes from people’s fear of their own mortality.

She said it also reflects “our own ageist thinking and the idea that to be old is to cease to have any desire.”

The actress said while most people are positive about her relationship, she responds badly when they are not.

“Anybody says anything about any person I love in a way that is disrespectful or cruel and I want to cut a bitch.”

October Harper’s Bazaar

Sarah first worked with Ryan Murphy, ‘the most powerful man in television’, on Nip/Tick in 2004. She teamed up with him again for American Horror Story in 2011 and is often described as his muse.

For Ratched, in addition to playing the title role, she joins Murphy as an executive producer. The show is described as a prequel to the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Sarah plays a nurse working in a psychiatric hospital that conducts experiments on the human mind.

“It’s an exploration,” she says of the role, “and it has something to say, and it looks beautiful. It’s dangerous, it’s scary, it’s sexy.”

