Sarah Paulson gushes about partner Holland Taylor in sweet interview

Appearing on a recent episode of The View, actress Sarah Paulson spoke adoringly of her partner of eight years, Holland Taylor.

“I am thrilled, and I feel very lucky to be with a person who is smarter, wiser, wittier than I, and that just makes my life better in every possible way and helps me want to be a better person and a fully realised person,” Paulson said.

“She just also makes me feel seen, which I think is the most important gift you can give to any person.”

Paulson, 48, and Taylor, 80, first went public with their relationship in December 2015.

The two stars met at a party in 2005 but didn’t start dating until a decade later after they reconnected over social media.

In a twist of fate, Paulson revealed that she had kept a photo of Holland on her fridge for 10 years before they began dating.

The duo had both been at a dinner party hosted by Buck Henry, and he took a picture of Paulson, Taylor, and fellow guest Allison Janney on top of a Lamborghini that was in front of the restaurant. He sent them all copies.

“It was on my refrigerator in my little apartment in West Hollywood for 10 years,” Paulson said.

