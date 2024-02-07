Sarah Paulson confirms no second season for ‘Ratched’

Queer icon Sarah Paulson has confirmed that psychological thriller series Ratched will not be returning to our screens.

The series, set in 1947, told the story of nurse Mildred Ratched (Paulson) before the events of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Netflix ordered a two-season run in 2017, with the first season premiering in 2020.

READ MORE: Sarah Paulson gushes about partner Holland Taylor in sweet interview

The series was a huge hit for Netflix and went on to receive four Emmy nominations, including guest actress in a drama series for Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells, as well as Period Costumes, Period and/or Character Hairstyling and Period and/or Character Makeup.

However, Paulson herself has now confirmed that season two will not be coming- leaving the series to end on a cliffhanger.

In a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), Paulson is seen outside the Second Stage Theatre in New York, where she is currently performing in stage play Appropriate.

“Will we get season two of Ratched?” a fan asked Paulson, to which the actor replied: “No. No.”

Sarah Paulson confirmed that “Ratched” will not be returning for a second season. pic.twitter.com/ig88tgKwcM — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) February 4, 2024

The series was particularly popular with queer viewers, with the sapphic pairing of Paulson’s Nurse Ratched with Cynthia Nixon’s Gwendolyn Briggs.

While the news was not unexpected after a 3.5 year hiatus, fans have still taken to social media to express their disappointment at the cancellation of yet another queer series.

since ratched isn’t coming back for a season 2 i wanna take a second to recognize one of the best queer relationships ever put on television Mildred and Gwendolyn are everything to me pic.twitter.com/QUJyxkV2lt — Cassie (@M0NK3Y_G1RL) February 5, 2024

Dear @netflix please tell me that these mumblings about no Season 2 of Ratched are lies. #pissed pic.twitter.com/rEAY1Mt7Bv — Tiana Sherell (@MissSherell) February 5, 2024

ratched s2 confirmed as not happening. what am i supposed to do now — gabi! || ABBA voyage (@pagetshoney) February 4, 2024

#Ratched has been canceled at #Netflix after one season It was given a two-season order, and Season 1 had raked in one of the largest number of audiences in the first 28 days for Netflix ….but Netflix and its crazy ways pic.twitter.com/ffgmTyqrel — BINGED (@Binged_) February 5, 2024

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.