Sarah Paulson confirms no second season for ‘Ratched’

Ratched
Image: Saeed Adyani /Netflix

Queer icon Sarah Paulson has confirmed that psychological thriller series Ratched will not be returning to our screens.

The series, set in 1947, told the story of nurse Mildred Ratched (Paulson) before the events of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Netflix ordered a two-season run in 2017, with the first season premiering in 2020.

The series was a huge hit for Netflix and went on to receive four Emmy nominations, including guest actress in a drama series for Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells, as well as Period Costumes, Period and/or Character Hairstyling and Period and/or Character Makeup.

However, Paulson herself has now confirmed that season two will not be coming- leaving the series to end on a cliffhanger.

In a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), Paulson is seen outside the Second Stage Theatre in New York, where she is currently performing in stage play Appropriate.

“Will we get season two of Ratched?” a fan asked Paulson, to which the actor replied: “No. No.”

The series was particularly popular with queer viewers, with the sapphic pairing of Paulson’s Nurse Ratched with Cynthia Nixon’s Gwendolyn Briggs.

While the news was not unexpected after a 3.5 year hiatus, fans have still taken to social media to express their disappointment at the cancellation of yet another queer series.

Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

