Sarah Paulson buys out theatre for screening of trans film, ‘Monica’

Celebrated lesbian actor, LGBTQIA+ advocate, and gay icon Sarah Paulson, made the ultimate power-move recently, buying out a Texas theatre’s screenings of ‘Monica’, allowing attendees to see the film for free for a whole day.

‘Monica’ tells the story of a trans woman returning home to care for her ailing mother who she hasn’t seen in years in a “tender portrait of family, forgiveness, and acceptance”.

The film stars Trace Lysette (Transparent, Hustlers) as Monica, Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects, Easy A) as Monica’s estranged mother and Emily Browning (Sucker Punch) as the sister-in-law Monica has never met.

In an interview with The Guardian, Trace opened up about her need to make the film, stating:

“I felt a responsibility, I felt this duality of nervousness but readiness,” she says.

“I knew I had put in the work and this was the universe saying, ‘OK, we’re going to give you a shot.’

She also goes on to acknowledge the significance of ‘Monica’ giving the lead role to a trans person:

“I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve seen a film with a trans person as the lead. It’s not lost on me that this is special.

“I feel proud that we made a piece of art that trusts the audience,” she went on to say.

Sarah Paulson’s trans allyship from the sidelines

David Gil, marketing director of the theatre which Sarah bought out, told The Dallas Morning News that she “is sponsoring the screenings but will not be in attendance.”

He also noted that the sponsorship came about when Sarah learned of the theatre’s exclusive showings of the film and reached out to IFC to sponsor the screenings.

Paulson is not associated with IFC Films or ‘Monica’, and has yet to even reveal why she made her decision to do so.

Guess she was a fan of the film?

Watch the trailer for Monica below

However, there is yet to be an announced released date for Monica in Australian cinemas. So stay tuned!

