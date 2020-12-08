Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair redo Cruel Intentions kiss for 2020

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair put a 2020 spin on their iconic kiss from teen drama Cruel Intentions.

This week, the actresses received the Legendary Lip Lock prize during MTV’s Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time show for their kiss.

Advertisements

While accepting the gong, the two actresses recreated the kiss at home — but with a clear plexiglass screen between them.

Selma Blair explained she understood the kiss was “a catalyst for so many young people to help them realise certain aspects of their sexuality”.

“This one will always be a point of pride,” she wrote on Instagram.

“A kiss. Between two young actresses. On screen. In a mainstream teen movie. In 2000.

“It was a sweet and delicious kiss for my character, Cecile. And she wanted more.

“I must say it was a really good kiss. What feels so delicious to me now is how it isn’t shocking in 2020. It stands for a shift in thinking.

“May we all kiss one day again soon.”

Gellar told viewers the moment “presented a paradigm shift toward acceptance in pop culture” but said the scene was also “super hot”.

At the end of the pair’s segment, Gellar turns and tells the audience, “Stay safe, MTV. And 2020, end soon.”

The iconic scene in the film saw Gellar’s Kathryn Merteuil teaches Blair’s Cecile Caldwell how to kiss.

The actresses were also awarded the Best Kiss prize at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.

The only way to safely kiss your crush in 2020 💔 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Wev6h87e5 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

Advertisements

That particular scene in Cruel Intentions also has some famous queer fans.

Singer Demi Lovato said she realised she was queer watching the kiss when she was younger. On National Coming Out Day (October 11), Lovato told her Facebook fans the influence the film had on her.

“It was definitely when I was young and I should not have been watching Cruel Intentions, but I did.

“It was that scene where they made out on the park lawn, and I was just like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. I really like that!’

“I was like, ‘I want to try it!’ And then, when I was 17, I did get down with that. And that’s when I knew.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.