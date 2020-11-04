Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender US state senator

US voters in Delaware have elected the country’s first openly transgender state senator, Sarah McBride.

McBride, a progressive Democrat and LGBTIQ activist, won her race and will serve as senator from Delaware’s First Senatorial District.

After the result was announced, she tweeted, “We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

“I hope tonight shows an LGBTQI+ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”

McBride previously successfully lobbied for and won LGBTIQ+ discrimination protections in Delaware.

In an essay titled “Why I’m Running” on her website, McBride recalled standing before the Delaware State Senate six years ago “to fight for my rights and the rights of thousands of other Delawareans.”

“Together, we were able to achieve something that many people thought was impossible – a landmark comprehensive law protecting people’s dignity, regardless of their gender identity,” she wrote.

“Come January 2021, I [hope to] stand in that same chamber to fight for economic opportunity and dignity for every Delawarean.”

McBride also wants the US government to pass the Equality Act to extend the legal protections nationwide.

In 2017, she also became the first openly trans person to speak at a major political convention in 2016, when she addressed Democrats in Philadelphia.

Sarah McBride is one of several transgender candidates running for office

McBride joins a handful of other transgender lawmakers around the US. However she’s the first trans person to hold the office of state senator.

She’s one of several trans state legislative candidates running for office this year.

McBride previously worked for prominent LGBTIQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

HRC president Alphonso David said Sarah’s election made history “not just for herself but for our entire community.”

“She gives a voice to the marginalized as a representative and an advocate,” David said.

“This victory shows that any person can achieve their dream, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Though we will miss having her as an employee at the Human Rights Campaign, Sarah will undoubtedly represent the First District well and we look forward to seeing what she accomplishes.”

Democrat Danica Roem’s 2017 election to Virginia’s state House of Delegates made her the first openly trans lawmaker in US history.

